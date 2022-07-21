Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $50.16 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.71% of Allegiant Travel worth $50,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.90.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.3 %

ALGT traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,226. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

