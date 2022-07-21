Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $66.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $66,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $217.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,121. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average of $234.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

