Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $70.99 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $70,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.44. 56,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

