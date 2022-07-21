Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $95.22 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.67% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $95,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 471.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.