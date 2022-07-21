Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,621 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $119,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 160,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,163. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

