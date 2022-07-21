Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $83,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.17. 116,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.