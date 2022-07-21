Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Up 0.1%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 6,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 113,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 134,597 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

