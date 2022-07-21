Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 86010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$35.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.
About Fortune Minerals
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
