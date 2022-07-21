Fractal Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Fractal has a total market cap of $433,578.98 and approximately $99,517.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00393406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
