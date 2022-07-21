Fractal Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Fractal has a total market cap of $433,578.98 and approximately $99,517.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00393406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

