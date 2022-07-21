Frax Share Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Frax Share has a total market cap of $108.09 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00028904 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

