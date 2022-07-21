Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Trading Up 3.1%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 37,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 95,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Freeman Gold Stock Up 3.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
