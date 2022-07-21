Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($51.52) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FME. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($75.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($83.03) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($62.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.62) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($64.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.62 ($0.63) during trading on Thursday, reaching €45.08 ($45.54). 720,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €43.53 ($43.97) and a fifty-two week high of €69.96 ($70.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

