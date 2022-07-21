Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

