Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Frontier Investment
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FICV stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
About Frontier Investment
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Investment (FICV)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.