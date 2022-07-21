FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Up 1.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.69. 103,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 38,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

