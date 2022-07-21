Fulham Shore’s (FUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Fulham Shore Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of FUL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 485,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,914. The stock has a market cap of £79.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Fulham Shore has a one year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.12.
Fulham Shore Company Profile
