Fulham Shore’s (FUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of FUL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 485,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,914. The stock has a market cap of £79.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Fulham Shore has a one year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.12.

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

