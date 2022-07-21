Function X Price Reaches $0.27 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $109.26 million and $1.00 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,099.83 or 0.99994976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

