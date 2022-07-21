Furucombo Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $617,160.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

