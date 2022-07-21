FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NorthWestern Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report released on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

