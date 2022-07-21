Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.