Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.