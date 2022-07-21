Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

