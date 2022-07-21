Gather (GTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $229,514.00

Gather (GTH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $229,514.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

