Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Geeq has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $521,754.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.85 or 0.99969790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

