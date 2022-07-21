Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.71.

Generac Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Generac by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Generac by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

