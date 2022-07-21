General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

