Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 42850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Generation Mining Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerry Knoll bought 35,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,740,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,804,889.96. Insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,907 in the last three months.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

