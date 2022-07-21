Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $880,831.08 and $1,090.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

