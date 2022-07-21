Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 418,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 135,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

