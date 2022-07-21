Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $395.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.03.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.