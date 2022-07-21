Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 172 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.