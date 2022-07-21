Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 9,946 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

