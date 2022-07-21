Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $138.75 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

