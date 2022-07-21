Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

