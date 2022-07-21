Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

