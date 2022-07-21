Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 436,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,823. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $22,416,000. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

