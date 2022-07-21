Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.6 %
Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 436,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,823. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $22,416,000. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
