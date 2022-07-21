GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

