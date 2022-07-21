Goldcoin Trading Down 3.3% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,989.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00249619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

