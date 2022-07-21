GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 622,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 572,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 765.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.