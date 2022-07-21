GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 622,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 572,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
GoldMining Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
