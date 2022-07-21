Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $40,289,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237,124 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.81. 4,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

