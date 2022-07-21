Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,774,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,947,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,032 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $152,773,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $14,369,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,067,905.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,067,905.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,012 shares of company stock worth $9,766,890. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

