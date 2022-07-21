Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,982 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

SWAV opened at $202.53 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 263.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $619,271.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $484,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,776.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,011 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

