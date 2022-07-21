Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

