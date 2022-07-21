Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,008.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,008.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

