Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

VAC stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

