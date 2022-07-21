Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 27,480 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

