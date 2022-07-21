Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

