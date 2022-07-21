Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 54,384 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,384 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

