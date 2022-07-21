Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,789. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

