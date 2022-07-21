Graphlinq Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,510.49 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $645,510.49 and $185,478.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

