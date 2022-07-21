Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00244731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

